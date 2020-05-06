Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena, Karisma Kapoor's viral childhood photo is too cute for words

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most beautiful sisters duos in Bollywood. They are not just great actors but fashion icons as well. Since childhood, the Kapoor sisters have been stealing away the limelight with their cuteness and charm. A photo has gone viral on the internet in which Kareena and Karisma are seen getting goofy. The photo features little divas posing for a photograph and giving cute expressions. While Kareena is seen getting playful, Karisma is looking at the camera. Check out-

Kareena Kapoor has always said that she had lived under sister Karisma's shadow during the early days of her Bollywood journey. Krisma joined the film industry much before Kareena and marked her niche with many super hit films. She worked with all the top actors of her time. Even Kareena credit her success to her sister who has always been there for her.

Talking about the same, Kareena had earlier said, "Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo’s sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo’s sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush under the carpet. The perception is star children don’t have their own share of struggles."

While Kareena and Karisma have been in the industry for many years, they have not worked together in a film yet. However, they have appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan where they were joined by Kareena's then boyfriend Shahid Kapoor.

