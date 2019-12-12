Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want 2: Saif Ali Khan was the toughest to convince, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan claims Saif Ali Khan was the toughest to convince

Kareena Kapoor Khan has bounced back on the radio with the second season of her show What Women Want. The trailer of the show had already hit the internet and left the fans intrigued about the topics that Bebo will be seen discussing with the celebrity guests this time. From Sonali bendre, Sharmila Tagore to YouTube sensation Kusha Kapila, the actress had an interesting lineup of guests. Even her husband Saif Ali khan graced the sofa and talked about working women on the show.

At the press conference of What Women Want 2, Kareena opened up about Saif’s presence on the show and claimed that he was the toughest to convince and bring on the show. She said, “Actually, he was the toughest to convince. Woh ghar pe hai, he is my husband aur itna drama kar raha tha woh, ki ‘Kyun aaun?’ ‘Kya baat karenge hum?’ I said, ‘Arre, it’s my show!’ He asked, ‘Why do you want me on your show?’”

Kareena also sang praise for the Omkara actor that he is her silent cheerleader. She added, “I think Saif is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there, achieve and do what I want. He is always smiling and silently watching.”

Not just Saif, Kareena’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore also graced the show this time. In the last season, Bebo’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also appeared as one of the guests and talked about being a working mother. They also discussed their little bundles of joy- Taimur and Inaaya.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actors have already started promoting the film which will hit the screens on 27th December this year.

