Kareena Kapoor stuns in Herve Leger jumpsuit; Ekta Kapoor asks, 'How are you looking this good & thin?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva recently took social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. The 'Good Newwz' actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design from Herve Leger.

Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose. She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Take a look:

Kareena's post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 41-year-old actor. Her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo." Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

The actress is a fitness enthusiast who often treats her fans and followers with some workout videos. Recently, the 'Jab We Met' actor shared a video where she can be seen doing multiple complex yoga poses. She captioned her post, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa. #UntilWeMeetAgain."

Also read: Nights like these! Kareena Kapoor parties with Karisma, Manish Malhotra and others; fans miss Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, which will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' alongside Aamir Khan.

Also read: Video: Kareena Kapoor loses her cool as paparazzo gets injured by her car; shouts 'peeche jaa yaar'

-with ANI inputs