  5. Kareena Kapoor showers praises for husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram; See pictures

Kareena Kapoor put up an appreciation post for Saif Ali Khan on social media. She praised her husband for not only being the best actor in the world but also for clicking her best pictures.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 21:38 IST
Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for wife Kareena Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for wife Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo keeps dishing out major goals in their unconventional ways. Since Saif Ali Khan is not on any social media platforms, fans get to know about him through Kareena’s Instagram handle. Kareena uploaded a photo on Instagram and was seen standing at a finely built wooden entryway and looking straight at the camera in the picture. She sported a simple yet fashionable way outfit- a white T-shirt, grey athleisure shorts, and eye-catching neon green trainers.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Apart from being the best actor I know… he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? The Husband…..Ok bye, time to work out..”

Soon after the picture was shared by…. Fans were seen reacting to it…A fan wrote, “Awesome snap”. Another commented, “Kareena Kapoor mam is gorgeous and beautiful”.

Kareena recently added glamour to the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 with her presence. After appearing in an easy-breezy look in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching baggy pants, Kareena served another comfy yet stylish look. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a few pictures from Monaco. The images show Bebo posing in Puma's black athleisure that she paired with a black coat and white shoes. Kareena looked stunning in minimal makeup and a sleek bun. The red lip color elevated her sporty, formal look.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film failed to attract the audience to theatres. Currently, she is busy shooting for her next titled The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the pipeline. Soon, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti, and Sunny Singh.

