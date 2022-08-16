Kareena Kapoor shares pic of her 'gang of boys' featuring Saif Ali Khan with Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Saif Ali Khan with his kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Tuesday to share an adorable family picture featuring husband Saif Ali Khan with his three kids Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir. The image has been going viral on social media as it shows the two generations of the family coming together. On the occasion of Saif's birthday, the family spent some quality time together and this image is proof that 'family time is the best time'. Netizens have been dropping loving comments on this rare picture of the Khan-daan.

Saif's adorable picture with his kids

In the image, Saif is seen surrounded by his three kids. The eldest one Ibrahim, the younger one Taimur Ali Khan and the youngest and the cutest of the lot, Jehangir Ali Khan. In the picture, the four men are all smiles as they enjoy each other's company. They are dressed in comfortable wear and seem ready for some family fun. Jehangir is seated in Saif's lap while Ibrahim and Taimur flank on daddy's sides. The image is certainly worth a thousand words. Kareena lavished praise on the family picture, captioning her post, "an you find a better looking gang of boys? Hmmmmmmmmm (sic)."

Kareena's birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor also posted several candid moments of Saif Ali Khan and wished the Sacred Games star a happy birthday. Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of hilarious shots of the actor and said that his pout is "way" better than hers.

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jeh in February 2021.

Saif gears up for Vikram Vedha release

On the movies front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Saif plays the role of a cop in it. Vikram Vedha is the remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller. The original director duo Pushkar and Gayathri are also helming the Bollywood remake. Buzz was strong that the highly-awaited teaser of the upcoming movie would be attached to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan theatrical release, but it turned out to be false. Now, all eyes are on an official update from the makers. Vikram Vedha will release on September 30.

