Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim and Taimur, says 'favourite boys'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif Ali Khan with sons Ibrahim and Taimur

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid Instagram user. The diva keeps giving fans interesting sneak peeks into her life through various pictures and videos on social media. On Tuesday, Kareena took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim. The precious picture has instantly gone viral on the internet. The actress also called them "Favourite boys!" along with the hashtag "Father And Sons."

In the picture, actor Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white kurta pajama and twinning with his youngest son Taimur. On the other hand, Ibrahim can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt. The picture shows them sharing a warm hug.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a throwback picture with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and had given hubby's name a fun pun in the caption. She took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a cream embellished saree paired with a hot pink blouse while Saif looks sharp in a classic black suit. "My saif-haven," she wrote as the caption.

Currently, Kareena expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their first born, Taimur, in 2016. Saif also has two children from his first wife Amrita Singh-- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.