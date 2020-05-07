Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor shares 'irreplaceable' throwback pic of Rishi Kapoor with parents and RD Barmun

The Kapoor Khandaan suffered a heartbreak after Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on April 30. Since his demise, family members have been taking to social media to share old pictures of the veteran actor. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture featuring the veteran actor, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor and veteran music composer RD Burman.

"Irreplaceable", wrote Kareena Kapoor as she shared trhe picture on instagram.

Rishi Kapoor battled leukemia for over two-years before he breathed his last on April 30. He flew off to the US for treatment in 2018. He returned to India in September last year.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 29, after his health deteriorated. Rishi was cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai. His cremation was attended by only 20 friends and family members due to the ongoing lockdown.

