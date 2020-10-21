Kareena Kapoor sets hearts racing with her no-makeup click, says ‘excited to go home’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor's latest picture

Kareen Kapoor Khan is a diva and her Instagram proves that. She keeps on uploading her beautiful pictures and keeps her fans updated about her life.

Recently, the actress shared a yet another adorable pic where she seen without any makeup and filters. Bebo seemed all excited and happy through her expression as she is all set to return home after wrapping up her work.

Kareena had been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in Chandigarh post which which she took to her Instagram handle and uploaded the click. She captioned the image saying, saying that “Just pouting away... excited to go home.”

As soon as Kareena shared the photo, her fans started pouring in their reactions in the comments section. Some user wrote, “cute”, while another one said, “I envy you”.

Apart from her admirers, Bebo’s sister, actress Karisma Kapoor also dropped a comment which said, “Hurry back I have missed you”.

This is not the first time that Kareena has shared a pic while shooting Laal Singh Chaddha, earlier also the actress has been giving a lot of glimpses from behind the sets of the film.

A few days ago Kareena penned down a heartfelt note with a picture featuring herself and Aamir Khan on her social media. She wrote, “nd all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

Meanwhile on the personal front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple got married in 2012 and already have a son named Taimur Ali Khan who is almost 4 years old.

