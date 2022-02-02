Kareena Kapoor says people discussing her career, break-ups and wedding to Saif Ali Khan upsets her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORTEAM Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly one of the most popular actresses in B-town. From her wardrobe choices to her filmography and from her wedding to Saif Ali Khan to the names of kids Taimur and Jeh, all have been discussed and scrutinised by the public eyes. This has not been easy for her and it angered the actress before she finally decided to not get affected. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India’s The Icons, Kareena shared her experience of being under the public spotlight.

"My life, my career has been the most talked about. Whether it was my break-up, my marriage to Saif or before that it was my career that wasn’t great or why I wasn’t working with Yashraj or Dharma at that particular time when Rani (Mukerji) and Preity (Zinta) were doing all those films,” Kareena told Twinkle, adding that her rejecting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film became a topic of discussion for over a year.

Kareena also shared that she still feels upset when anyone under the sun can question if her Taimur Ali Khan will choose to become an actor or share an opinion on his education or discuss how privileged he is. However, over the years, she has been able to deal with all this in her own way.

“At a point, I felt like my life was up for discussion among anybody, and why? I have no idea. That used to anger me,” she said adding, “I could have run away from it or be brash about it, but I think I have always been calm and composed about it and dealt with it in my own way. In this industry, you have to get used to it. Earlier, I was immature, would make statements, was brash and would say things if I was angry. Now, I have grown a steel body on me.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film will be released on Baisakhi Day, April 14. The film is an adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis 1994 comedy-drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what would be considered as one of his iconic characters.