Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma post heartfelt birthday wishes for 'gorgeous Iggy' Ibrahim

Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 21st birthday today

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 21st birthday on Saturday (March 5). The Pataudi prince, who looks like a carbon copy of the 90s-era-Saif, was showered with heart-warming wishes from B-town on his special day. One of the first celebrities to wish the star kid on his birthday was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a cute childhood picture of Ibrahim with his father Saif. In the picture, we can see a little Ibrahim smiling and posing with Saif. She wrote, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy @____iak____, Happy Birthday."

His elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan posted a Reel with the birthday boy, which had a hilarious voice-over by their mother, Amrita. In the video, the brother-sister duo is seen on a huge rock, near a river, with Sara sitting and doing first a Namaste and then an Adab, while Ibrahim seemed to be lost in his own world, practising moves like a warrior. Amrita's hilarious narration could be heard in the backdrop, in which she says, "Namaste Darshako, aur Miliye in dono bawre bachho se, Sara and Ibrahim" (Greetings viewers, meet these two crazy children, Sara and Ibrahim).

Along with the video, Sara wrote an adorable birthday wish for her 'Iggy Potter', which read, "Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it's major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best."

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor too posted a monochromatic picture of Ibrahim on her Instagram story and wished him. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Iggy" and added a purple heart and a smiley emoji. Ibrahim is seen smiling at the camera, sporting a plain white T-shirt.

Saif's sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan also extended birthday wishes to Ibrahim on his special day. Saba dropped an image of Ibrahim as a kid in which he wore his father's glasses. She penned a sweet note, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing abba's glasses...May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST...in all you do. Happy Birthday! Love you...Always." She also shared a collage photo on her Instagram story in which Ibrahim and Saba could be seen posing for a happy picture together. She wrote, "Wishing you, the best life has to offer! Love U! Happy Birthday."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his next directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film will feature actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.