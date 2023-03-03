Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan twin in black; Karisma oozes glam at Malaika Arora’s mom’s birthday bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI/KARISMA Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, the popular Bollywood sisters attended the intimate birthday bash of her besties -- Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's mother Joyce. The party was held at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, on Thursday night. Kareena was accompanied by her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. The star couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they made an exit from the venue. The actress looked simply stunning in a little black dress with metallic embellishment, as she posed for the paparazzi with her sister Karisma.

Kareena completed her glamorous look with black cutout dress, dewy make-up, a pair of stilettos and a statement clutch. On the other hand, Karisma dazzled in a little black floral print dress. She completed her look with smokey-eye make-up, a simple ponytail, a pair of black boots, and minimal accessories. And Saif looked handsome as always in a simple black kurta, which he teamed up with a pair of white pajamas, and brown leather shoes.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISaif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOORKarisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Speaking of the Arora sisters, they were also dressed to the nines. Malaika opted for a silver dress, while her younger one Amrita wore a black gown. "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the post. Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also got spotted in his casual best. 'De Dana Dan' actress Aditi Govitrikar also got clicked outside Amrita Arora's house in a wine-coloured dress.

Saif and Kareena's work fronts

Kareena was last seen in the family entertainer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Adipurush' opposite actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor FINALLY reveals who his daughter resembles-Alia Bhatt or him. Can you guess?

Latest Entertainment News