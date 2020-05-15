Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's quarantine 2020 is imprinted for life, thanks to 'inhouse Picasso' Taimur

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying her quarantine with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The trio keeps them engaged with interesting activities while at home. On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share photos of the latest masterpiece that they made. Sharing Saif's p[icture holding a cloth with their hands printed on it, Kareena wrote, "Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso"

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post went viral in no time. While fans loved Taimur's art masterpiece, Saif Ali Khan's salt and pepper beard look also earned much attention. The actor looked handsome in the casual look with glasses. Check out-

This isn't the first time when Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted son Taimur's drawing on social media. Earlier, she had shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso". She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home during the lockdown. Taimur drew an "ice cream". She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

From painting the walls of the house to gardening with father Saif Ali Khan, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is busy exploring the artist in him during the quarantine days. Kareena keeps treating fans with interesting activities that he is up to on social media.

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on screen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

