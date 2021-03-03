Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR, YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with Malaika, Karisma & others for first pic after birth of second son

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son last month. Their close friends Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla visited the new parents and the baby. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, who also joined them took to her Instagram and shared the picture from the get-together.

This picture is officially Saif and Kareena’s first picture together after the birth of their second child. Everyone was all smiles for the picture as they posed together in the outdoor area with lush green plants in the backdrop. Karisma captioned the image, "Lovely evenings."She added a heart emoji.

Kareena looked fresh as a daisy in the grey outfit. Saif Ali Khan donned his signature white kurta pyjama. Malaika looked ravishing in a white sleeveless tank top and flared pants. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora twinned in black outfits.

Later, the paparazzi also snapped Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha, and Amrita as they paid a visit to Manish Malhotra's residence.

For the unversed, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. She delivered her second baby at the city's Breach Candy Hospital. Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after "Tashan". They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first child, son Taimur, in 2016.