Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pledge support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and IAHV to fight coronavirus

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The Good Newwz actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce that the couple has donated to organizations like the UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) in the battle against the deadly disease.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur".

Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan pledged to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to combat COVID-19. Interestingly, she is one of the young actors to do so. Sara took to her Instagram page and announced by penning a note. She also urged fans to do their bit by contributing to help the government fight against coronavirus.

Sara's note read as "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in which she shared screen space with Irrfan and Radhika Madan.

The next project that the mother-of-one is working on is, Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page