Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh pose for a perfect family picture in the UK

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that she was in the United Kingdom with her family for a holiday. After relishing her favourite coffee in London after two years, the actress on Wednesday had dinner with her relatives. The pictures of the same are now going viral on the internet and show Bebo along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and two adorable kids Taimur and Jeh posing for the pictures. The family portrait also had Kareena's aunt Rima Jain, cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain in it. The photos were shared by Anissa on her Instagram handle with a caption that included a red heart and an England flag emoji. The photo had Kareena wearing a casual t-shirt and cap while holding her junior son Jeh in her arms. Saif, on the other hand, was seen sitting on a chair wearing a black T-shirt, next to Rima, who was holding onto Taimur. Meanwhile, Armaan and Anissa wore white attires.

The photo was undoubtedly the perfect family portrait but it was Tamiur and Jeh who took away all the attention. Jeh was seen looking at Armaan while Taimur was seen in a T-shirt that read 'big bro.' Apart from them, Natasha Nanda was also present in another picture in which Bebo was seen sitting next to Rima while others in the frame stood behind them.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Kareena is quite active on her social media handle and keep on treating fans with her whereabouts. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, she shared an adorable glimpse of her younger son 'Jeh'. She captioned the picture, "Balance...such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people ...My Jeh baba."

In the picture, Jeh's nanny could be spotted sitting close to Jeh. The adorable baby could be seen enjoying and performing a yoga asana at his home on a colourful mat with pictures of animals along with 'zoo' engraved on it. Jehangir could be seen sporting a white T-shirt and light turquoise-hued shorts. He is standing on all fours, looking away from the camera with his mouth wide open.

Prioir to that, she posted the first glimpse from her vacation in London, she captioned the picture, "Waited two years for you baby ...Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover "

In the picture, Kareena could be spotted striking a pose with a cup of her favourite coffee at the popular British eatery 'Pret'. Our 'Bebo' could be seen wearing a white shirt underneath a sleeveless black gilet along with a pair of light-hued denim jeans.

On the professional front, Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. The project which will mark Kareena's OTT debut will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.