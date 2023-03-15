Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan enjoy African vacay with their munchkins in these unseen photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan enjoy African vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have headed off to Africa with their two sons for an adventurous vacation. The couple was recently spotted leaving the Mumbai airport with Taimur and Jeh. On Tuesday, Bebo shared the first photos from their trip, which delighted fans. Now, some unseen pictures from their vacation are doing the rounds on the internet. The pictures are all about fun and smiles.

In the first picture, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all smiles as they are seated in the jeep while their younger son Jeh adorably photobombs from behind. The next picture shows Kareena posing with the pilot. The third picture shows the couple posing with the pilot. In the next set of pictures, Saif Ali Khan is seen posing with his elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. Speaking about Saif's outfit, the actor looks every bit handsome in a white and blue tee over dark blue pants, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently finished filming Hansal Mehta’s next, which is touted as a murder mystery. Apart from this, the actress has The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Billed as a comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry, the film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Besides this, Bebo will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan last appeared in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. Now, he has Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

Also read: Jr NTR gets mobbed as he arrives in Hyderabad after Oscar victory | WATCH

Also read: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, popular as Khopdi from Nukkad, passes away at 71

Latest Entertainment News