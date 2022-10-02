Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan buy Mercedez-Benz worth Rs 2 crore; Jeh gets the first ride | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have bought another swanky car. Kareena and Saif's new Mercedez-Benz is worth Rs 2 crore. Just a few days ago, the star couple bought a Jeep Wrangler which costs over Rs 60 lakh. On Sunday, Kareena welcomed the white beauty to her home, following an auspicious coconut-breaking ceremony. A video of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan going on the first ride with her nannies has been going viral on social media platforms. In the video, Kareena was seen in a casual look, holding Jeh in her arms as she unveiled the car. Later, Jeh, dressed in a blue t-shirt and shorts waves at the paps as he goes on the ride.

Netizens reactions

Kareena and Saif's fans showered the couple with best wishes. One of them wrote,"Mind blowing." Another said, “Congratulations, Saif and Kareena…” A fan also said, "I love her baby sitter…so many years of responsibility and still goin on, stay blessed."As Saif's new film Vikram Vedha was released recently, a few fans asked if it was in celebration of Saif's film. A fan wrote, "Vikram Vedha ki khushi mein?"

Cost of the car

Kareena and Saif's new car Mercedes Benz S 350D can cost around Rs 1.90 Crore in India, as per carwale.com.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming films

Saif Ali Khan's much-awaited film, Vikram Vedha was released on September 30. Also starring Hrithik Roshan, it is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film with the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

