Thursday, April 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kareena Kapoor's throwback beach photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur will remind you of your last vacation

Kareena Kapoor's throwback beach photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur will remind you of your last vacation

In the picture by the beach shared on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a red swimsuit holding a coconut while Taimur is seen playing. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan looks on at his son.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Kareena Kapoor's throwback beach photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur will remind you of your last vacat
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kareena Kapoor's throwback beach photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur will remind you of your last vacation

Amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the country due to coronavirus, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach which will surely remind of you of the days when you headed out for a vacation. Kareena shared the beach picture on Instagram, where she can be seen with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In the image, Kareena wears a red swimsuit and holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing. Saif looks on at his son.

"I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack," she captioned the image, which currently has 53.1K likes on the photosharing website.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Ever since Kareena joined Instagram earlier this month, she has been constantly sharing highlights of her life. She recently shared a photograph of a necklace made out of pasta by her little son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

-With IANS inputs

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X