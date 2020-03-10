Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur looks super cute in white kurta, plays Holi with sister Inaaya (Pics, videos)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is surely stealing all the limelight this Holi 2020. Ever since Taimur was born in December 2016, he has been in the media spotlight. He has been papped from day one - straight from the hospital. Be it his outings with his parents or sightings at the airport, the little boy has been constantly in the news. His pictures are uploaded on social media by fans, family members and now mommy dearest Kareena. Today, Taimur seems to be having loads of fun on Holi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan donned all-white ensembles on Holi 2020.

We got hold of pictures and videos, wherein Taimur looked cute in a white kurta-pajama. His look was completed with a brown cap.

Kareena and Taimur

On the other hand, Kareena wore a white palazzo-suit while Saif looked handsome in a white kurta-pajama.

Meanwhile actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya. "Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven't played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun," Kunal wrote on Instagram.

