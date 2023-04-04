Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan wears clothes with holes; says ‘He won't buy another'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif wears clothes with holes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most royal couples in the film industry. While Kareena makes sure to set the bar high with her distinct fashion choices, Saif likes to keep it casual yet chic. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that Saif has been wearing the same pair of track pants for the last 5 years and also that he doesn't mind wearing a t-shirt with holes in it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "Saif is the kind that he has been wearing one pair of track pants for the last 5 years. He won’t buy another pair till I tell him. So he is like you do your thing and I am very happy."

Kareena added, "Saif is the most stylish man. Sometimes I tell him that ‘Saif you have worn this t-shirt and there are like 5 holes in it…he is like so? its fine!’ But I think he is the most stylish man ever. And he doesn’t really need to try too hard for that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is about to start filming for "The Crew." Last week, the movie began production, and Kareena said she was prepared to start shooting. She will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Besides this, Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

