Kareena Kapoor relives Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in new Instagram post

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's role of Pooja -- more popularly, 'Poo' -- in the 2001's blockbuster film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam", is fondly recalled by fans even today. Now, almost after two decades, Kareena is trying to revive memories of the on-screen campus diva on Instagram, especially Poo's trademark habit of pouting with a "whatever" refrain.

Kareena has shared an image from the sets of her latest release, "Angrezi Medium", where she plays a cop. In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing black printed layered neckline with a belt tied around the waist.

More than the picture, it was her caption that left netizens amused. "Wednesday....whatever ! #guts,"she wrote. Reacting on her post, a user her dialogue from "K3G" and commented: "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khubsurat lago, not fair." "Whatever like in poo style," another one wrote.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer, "Takht".

