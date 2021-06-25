Kareena Kapoor relives childhood memories while wishing sister Karisma on birthday | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor relives childhood memories while wishing sister Karisma on birthday

Actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today. The actress, who has starred in popular films like Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai and others, has always been a style diva. The actress rang in her birthday with her close friends and family including Kareena, Amrita Arora and others. On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a montage of pictures from their childhood and wished sister Lolo on her birthday.

Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together.. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo.... #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

BFF Amrita Arora also penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for Karisma. She said, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlyloveHappy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove."

Karisma also shared pictures from her birthday bash last night at Kareena's house. She wrote, "Making my years count , instead of counting the years." In the pictures, the diva posed lie a Queen ready to slay with her charm.

On a related note, earlier this year Kareena was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.