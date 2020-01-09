Kareena Kapoor's recent photoshoot pictures has left internet searching for her knees

Kareena Kapoor's latest photoshoot picture

Kareena Kapoor has been making headlines for quite some time now. First because of her film Good Newwz which broke the box office records and became one of the highest grosser of the year, later her Christmas party and vacation pictures were all over the internet. Now, pictures from her latest photoshoot have been trending on the internet. Like all Kareena Kapoor pictures, these too are jaw-droppingly good but actually that’s not the reason why the internet is talking about it.

Kareena's latest pictures have left the internet wondering if she has a knee or not? Why? Many users feel the picture has been overtly edited and it misses to feature Kareena's knees.

The comment section of the picture is flooded with comments of user pointing out the 'obvious' photoshop fail. Criticizing Kareena for using 'too much' Photoshop, a user wrote, "why, why would you do that. Such a bad Photoshop. Why can't these celebs be real for god sake. Such a bad role models for future generations. She looks like a plastic doll." Another user wrote, "Knee caps kaha hai behan? Photoshop"

This is not the first time that any Bollywood diva has been criticized for ‘too much photoshop.

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was at the receiving end of criticism for a magazine cover photo shoot, where her armpits appear to be photoshopped more than ‘reality’ to make it look more smoother.

Priyanka later took to Twitter and gave a #nofilter glimpse at her “pit-stopping” underarms to people who were obsessing over her armpits.

