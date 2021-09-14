Kareena Kapoor reacts to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit and we can relate to her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_METGALA2021, KAREENA KAPOOR Kim Kardashian at Met Gala, Kareena Kapoor

Fashion's biggest extravaganza, The Met Gala 2021, made a comeback with a vengeance after a skip in 2020 due to the pandemic. The theme for this year's gala was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and as usual in attendance were a long list of celebrities including actors, musicians and sportpersons. Met Gala regular Kim Kardashian showed up in a black faceless full-body suit and stole the spotlight on the red carpet turning all eyes to her. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan too took notice of her over the top look. But she seems to be absolutely confused about it.

Kareena, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the reality show star writing, "Kya ho raha hai," followed by a confused emoticon. Take a look at how Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit:

For the unversed, the American socialite and reality TV show personality Kardashian completely went undercover as the star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with designer Demna Gvasalia wearing Balenciaga shrouds over her face.

Kardashian seems to take inspiration from her separated husband Kanye West as he featured himself in a faceless mask in his latest studio album 'Donda'. Here's Kim's complete look from the Met Gala 2021:

After a year off due to Covid, fashion's biggest event did not disappoint in its glorious return, with celebrities rocking the red carpet in weird and wonderful outfits.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

-- with IANS inputs

