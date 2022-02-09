Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ZAKIRKK Kareena Kapoor, Neetu & others remember Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday remembered actor-director Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary. The "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" star, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due following a heart attack at the age of 58. Karisma and Kareena took to Instagram Stories to remember their late uncle.

Rajiv was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters - Randhir, Rishi, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Karisma, 47, shared a picture of Raj Kapoor posing with his three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv.

"Chimpu uncle, you are missed," she wrote.

Kareena posted the same picture with a heart emoticon. Neetu also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Rajiv and Rishi, who passed away in April 2020.

"Miss you both. A year already," the 63-year-old wrote.

Actor Armaan Jain, elder son of Rima Jain, shared a picture kissing Rajiv and wrote, "We miss you and love you the most Chimpu mama".

Rajiv made his first appearance as a leading man in the 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili", which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture. After starring in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy" and "Hum To Chale Pardes", he made his last screen appearance as a leading man in 1990 with "Zimmedaar". He later made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama "Prem Granth", starring Rishi and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Rajiv was set to make a comeback to the screen with sports drama "Toolsidas Junior", starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.