Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor motivates fans to 'get up and move it' in latest Instagram post; see pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to keep her fans and followers engaged with her witty posts. The actress keeps them posted with her both personal and professional life updates on her social media. On Thursday she treated fans to a selfie as she seems all geared up to hit the gym and "move it". Kareena took to Instagram and posted a vertical picture, with a filter that sees her donning a no make-up look.

The photo shared by Kareena is a filtered picture of the star as she donned a white colour tank top as she flaunts her flawless complexion and peachy glow.

The photo missed the 'Jab We Met' star's signature pout, however, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the snap while leaving her luscious locks open.

Kareena penned down a motivational thought to inspire her fans and indulge in work out, and physical activities. She wrote, "Get up and move it move it".

Celebrity followers including 'Angrezi Medium' filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than one lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans adored the actor's beauty by leaving in red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Of late, Kareena had been sharing many selfies from her home and gym which is being loved by the netizens. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram account stating that she needs a tan. She posted two selfies before hitting the gym looking gorgeous. "I need a tan. Ok going to workout now," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

-with ANI inputs