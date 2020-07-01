Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALLIKABHATT Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora share throwback photo, say 'Bffs that pout together stay forever'

How long can you stay away from your best friend? Not for long, right? A similar feeling is going on in the hearts of our Bollywood girl gang including-- Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhatt, and Amrita Arora. The BFFS have been staying away ever since the COVID-19 lockdown and keeping in touch only through the medium of social media. Known for their shenanigans, the girls are missing out the fun from their life due to the pandemic which is why every now and then they take to their social media to share pictures of themselves from their previous outings. Yet again, their fans got to see another gem of a photo that was shared by the diva Malaika on her Instagram that depicted their motto saying pouting and staying friends forever.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a throwback photo of the girl gang including the five of them pouting in their red lipsticks and wrote, "Bffs that pout together stay forever #majormissing #majorlove @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan." Soon the picture was re-shared by Bebo who wrote alongside, "Forever Us with heart and balloon emojis."

This isn't the first time they shared a picture as, during the beginning of the countrywide shutdown, each one of them shared a collage of pictures featuring all of them enjoying their beauty sleep. They wrote alongside, "Friends that nap together,stay forever #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome."

