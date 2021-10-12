Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kareena Kapoor wants to talk about LGBTQ community with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing frequent updates for her fans. The actress, who has been very particular when it comes to sons Jeh and Taimur, recently revealed about the things she will be discussing with them. Bebo said that she will be talking about LGBTQ with her sons because she believes that they are not 'different.' Talking to Filmfare, Kareena said "Even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something I don't like. We are one. That's the whole idea."

"Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No! We're all the same na with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also," she added.

Kareena Kapoor also shower love to her fans from the LGBTQ community. "I love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I'm all for transparency and both Saif and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that's the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that's how it should be," the actress added.

Meanwhile, after almost seven months of giving birth to her second son Jeh, Kareena Kapoor has returned to the sets of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Besides Kareena, the Hindi version also features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. Also, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, Kareena has also announced her collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. Also, she has Karan Johar’s period drama, 'Takht' in her kitty.

