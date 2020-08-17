Kareena Kapoor Khan surprises Saif Ali Khan with 50 memories of his life, says 'you make 50 look so good'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENA.ARABFC Kareena Kapoor Khan surprises Saif Ali Khan with 50 memories of his life

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan planned a small party for her husband Saif Ali Khan as he turned 50 on Sunday. The bash was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and other friends of the power couple. The pictures have already gone viral on the internet in which the lovestruck duo is seen cutting the cake and enjoying themselves. But Bebo made the occasion extra special for the Nawab of Pataudi by surprising him with a 22-minute long video, featuring the special moments of his life.

Kareena took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her birthday surprise for husband Saif Ali Khan and revealed that she tried to bring together all the special moments of his life into a video but there was still much more that could have been added. She wrote, "Happy birthday...I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night....It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!"

The video featured Saif's growing up years with parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, his kids with first wife Amrita Singh-- Sara and Ibrahim, his special moments with Kareena and their beautiful vacations. The video summed up Kareena's love for Saif. Bollywood celebrities were quick to shower love on the post. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Soooo cute bebo! Happy birthday Saif." Ranveer Singh commented, "So sweet."

Earlier, Kareena had shared another bunch of videos and pictures from the birthday bash and wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life." The post featured a boomerang video in which Kareena's baby bump and pregnancy glow were quite visible. Another photo showed the couple standing next to the birthday cakes.

Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan also posted throwback pictures of the actor to wish on his 50th birthday. She wrote, "Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba" Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy 50th birthday bhai!! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

A report in MidDay stated, "Initially, they had an elaborate plan for Saif's 50th birthday, which included a grand celebration at the Pataudi Palace. Though a party is in order later, the family plans to cut through the grimness in the air with one too many cakes." However, the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport.

