Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Karisma pour in adorable birthday wishes for Kiaan

Actress Karisma Kapoor's doting son Kiaan turned a year older on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, not just his mother but also maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable birthday wishes. Bebo's heartfelt wish included a cute picture of Kiaan and her son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying pizza in bed together. Lolo, on the other hand, was seen giving a tight hug to her boy on his special day. "May we always eat pizza in bed...nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy," Kareena captioned the post.

Karisma commented on her post, "May we always join them in eating that Pizza @kareenakapoorkhan." While she wrote alongside her picture, "Happy birthday to my boy."

Kareena's post garnered more than one lakh likes within an hour of being posted. Many fans and celebrity followers also showered love for the birthday boy in the comments section.

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Kiaan, the two also have a daughter named Samaira, who turned 17 on Friday.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starter 'Laal Singh Chadha' which is all set to hit theatres on August 11 this year. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.