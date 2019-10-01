Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza for What Women Want 2, check out photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots with Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza for What Women Want 2

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the shoot for the second season of her radio show What Women Want. The actress made many hearts beat faster with her voice on the radio and welcomed many stars. Malaika Arora, Sawara Bhasker and others graced her show and talked about various issues of being a women in a male dominated world. This time, the actress has begun the show with her husband Saif Ali Khan and popular Tennis player Sania Mirza.

Pictures from the shoot of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show have gone viral on the internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning blue denims and tops as she talks to her guests about their life. While it is said that Saif wasn’t on the sets to feature on the show but meet his beautiful wife Kareena. The lovely couple posed for pictures with Ishq cushions and also got clicked with the logo of the show.

Other pictures included Kareena posing with world champion Sania Mirza. The sports personality graced the couch that spilled the beans about her life and game in the show. Youtubers like Dolly Singh and Komal Pandey also shot the episode with Kareena. Check out the pictures here-

This is not the first time that Saif has become the part of Kareena’s show. Last year, he made a phone call to host Kareena and asked her about the fundas of how to keep the wife happy after having a baby. In response, Kareena said, “It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic. And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time, her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a special appearance in Irrfan Khan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium. Next, she will begin shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in November.

Also read:

Deepika Padukone shares her report card, Ranveer Singh has the best reaction to her teachers’ remarks

Fans get worried about Rana Daggubati’s health after his latest photo, ask ‘What have you done to your Body?’

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page