Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable selfie with mother Babita as she relishes 'kheer'; see pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday (October 25) treated her fans and followers with an adorable selfie with her mother. She took to Instagram and shared a selfie from her house while her mother Babita relishes on the kheer. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “While the mother eats kheer...the daughter poses”.

In no time, Kareena's fans and followers bombarded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Choreographer Ahmed Khan's wife Shaira Ahmed Khan also dropped heart emojis.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in "Laal Singh Chadha". After almost seven months of giving birth to her second son Jeh, Kareena had returned to the sets of her upcoming film. She took to Instagram Story and posted a few pictures from her vanity van.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Besides Kareena, the Hindi version also features Aamir Khan in the lead role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh. Speaking of the release date, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will arrive in theatres this Christmas. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019. The film is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day next year.