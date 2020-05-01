Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Rishi Kapoor's throwback photo with father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was laid to rest at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on April 30. The actor breathed his last in the hospital after two year battle with leukemia. Along with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, his close family and friends Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan among others were present during the last rites. On Friday, Kareena took to her social media to share a memory of her uncle Rishi Kapoor with father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white photo of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor with former cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi during a friendly match at the CCI. Noe many know that Rishi Kapoor was an avid lover of cricket and used to enjoy the sport a lot. The photo shows the two celebrities having a conversation, probably about cricket, and Kareena captioned it saying, "Two Tigers." Check out-

Rishi Kapoor shot for a cricket-based film in 2011 called Patiala House. In the film, his son played by Akshay Kumar was a cricketer. For the film, former cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu used to train Akshay and Rishi Kapoor used to enjoy his stories about the 1983 World cup while on the sets.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Sandhu revealed, "I was tucking into an early dinner one evening at Nottingham and Rishi comes to me and says that no one has dinner so early. He urged me to accompany him to a Trent Bridge bar and that's where we were for a few hours, sipping whiskey and talking cricket. I told him I was a big fan of his father, Raj Kapoor and we enjoyed a lovely, memorable evening."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood photo of Rishi Kapoor with her father Randhir Kapoor and wrote, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle" She also shared a video of the veteran actor with husband Saif Ali Khan from the film Hum Tum in which they played father-son. Check out-

