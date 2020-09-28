Kareena Kapoor Khan shares lovely throwback pics to wish Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on their birthday

Monday, September 28, 2020
     
Kareena Kapoor wishes her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on their birthday by posting a lovely post on her Instagram handle

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2020 13:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares childhood pic with Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media ever since she has made her Instagram debut this year. The actress keeps her fans updated about her life every now and then. Recently, she shared a lovely post wishing her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain. 

Bebo posted two pictures, out of which one is of her aunt's throwback photo and the other one is a childhood pic of her with cousins Ranbir and Riddhima. Kareena captioned the image saying, "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah

Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro" 

Apart from Kareena, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her social media account to wish her brother Ranbir and aunt Rima. She wrote in one photo saying, "Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #babybrother #38andfab"

Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much ❤️ #babybrother ❤️ #38andfab

In another post Riddhima wrote, "To the coolest aunt ever ! Happiest bday @rimosky Love you to the moon & back"

Kareena is quite attached to her family and usually uploads a lot of posts from her get-togethers. She recently shared a click from Ganpati Utsav featuring her mother Babita Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan and niece and nephew Sameira Kapoor, Kiaan Raj Kapoor. She captioned her image saying, "All my favourite humans"

All my favourite humans ❤️❤️❤️

