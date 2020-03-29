Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan shares 'in-house Picasso' son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso". Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an "ice cream". She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."

Earlier this week, Taimur made a "special appearance" in a live interview where his father Saif Ali Khan was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.

On Sunday, fan page of the actress shared a throwback photo of Kareena as the bride and left the fans in awe of her beauty once again. The photo shows Kareena Kapoor dressed in her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's heirloom sharara by designer Ritu Kumar and looking gorgeous. The designer refurbished the outfit for Kareena, which had intricate zardosi and gota work. The sharara set comprised of a tissue rust-orange kurta, a matching dupatta embroidered heavily in gold, and shararas with a contrasting, mint green border. The glow on the actress' face compliments the heritage jewellery she dons in the photo. Kareena's wedding outfit had a lot of vintage charm and sentimental value. Check out the photo here-

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

