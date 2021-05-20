Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR FC Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user. The actress has been using her Instagram platform to spread awareness and help people in need during these tough times. On Thursday, Bebo shared a valuable information with her fans and followers to keep them safe amid the second wave of Coronavirus. Kareena's post talks about three factors to help one make safer choices when they are in an area of widespread COVID-19 transmission. Taking to her Gram, Kareena wrote, 'Safer choices for a healthier and safer tomorrow.'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares important information to protect all from COVID-19

Amid the second wave of COVID19, several people have lost their loved ones. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared information related to a coronavirus 'widows initiative'. The actress took to her social media and amplified the information related to an initiative that helps women cope with the loss of their partners amid the COVID pandemic. The name of the initiative is covidwidows.in.

Sharing it, Kareena expressed that one cannot understand the pain of women who lost their partners. In her note, the actress wrote, "We can't begin to understand their pain but we can help them find their footing again. Please spread the word and share this info with someone who needs it. One can also register as a volunteer and contribute to this initiative."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

The actress will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

