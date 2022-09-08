Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of Kapoor's Ganpati celebration with son Jeh; See adorable pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the Kapoor family including Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, and Anissa Malhotra Jain. See pics.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 20:54 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with son Jeh and family

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure her children Taimur and Jeh celebrate all festivals and participate in family gatherings. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,  the Kapoor family got together and celebrated the festival. Kareena also attended the get-together with her son Jeh at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. Her sister and actress Karisma, mother Babita, aunt Reema Jain, cousins Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, as well as Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain were also present. Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her little munchkin. She simple dropped a red heart and a prayer emojis in the caption. 

Take a look:

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen sitting with her son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in front of a Ganesh idol. The actress looked every inch gorgeous in a multicolor suit. In another picture, Jeh is seen picking fruits from the fruit basket. In no time, Kareena's post was bombarded with sweet comments from her fans and followers. One of the users wrote, "AWWWWW SO CUTE." Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy #ganeshchaturthi bhabs and to the family. Jehs mischief expression in the family pic is Adorable! Love it! Mahsha'Allah...."

Karisma Kapoor also shared pictures from the celebration. She also shared a few pictures of herself and a few with her family. The actress looked stunning in a traditional suit.  

Aadar Jain who also attended the celebrations also shared pictures on Instagram. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently appeared in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

Also read: KRK gets death threats: 'Don't want him to die like SSR,' says son seeking help from Abhishek Bachchan 

 

