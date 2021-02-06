Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Taimur, Inaaya enjoying weekend together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Taimur, Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going strong in the ninth month of her pregnancy and enjoying time with her family and friends. After get-togethers with her girl gang, the diva is enjoying her weekend with her family. Kareena took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an adorable picture of little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu flashing their wide smiles. From the picture, it appears that the two little bundles of cuteness enjoyed pool time before sitting for breakfast

The picture also shows Saif Ali Khan Kunal Kemmu having a discussion in the background. Playing with the words, Kareena captioned the image, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either."

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second baby any time now. Giving an update on her pregnancy, the actress had shared a video recently. In the post, Kareena can be seen holding her baby bump with both hands and looking at it. "9 months and going strong, #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS," the actress captioned the clip, which she shared on Instagram.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan opened up about fatherhood and the arrival of another baby. He said that fatherhood has made him more patient. He said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your own career."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur. Saif also has son Ibrahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha next. On the other hand, Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious "Adipurush", which stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He will also be seen in horror comedy "Bhoot Police", which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.