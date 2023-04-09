Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pics of her munchkins & Saif Ali Khan, calls them 'Easter Bunnies'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable pics of her kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media. The actress makes sure to share sneak peeks into her life with her fans. The Pataudi clan recently indulged in Easter celebrations, and Kareena has shared adorable pictures from the occasion. In the pictures, Taimur and Jeh can be seen having great fun. These photos also include Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan.

On Sunday, Bebo took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures from the Easter celebrations. Her caption read, "My Easter Bunnies..Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on…always …@therealkarismakapoor @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu."

Taimur sports a cute smile in the first photo while donning his Easter bunny cap. In the second picture, Jeh and Inaaya appear to be ecstatically flaunting their bunny caps. In the third image, Saif is seen joyfully posing with the munchkins, Taimur and Kiaan, in similar headgear.

Recently, the Pataudi family flew to Kenya for an adventurous vacation. Kareena shared a slew of pictures on her social media. As they bid adieu to the beautiful place, the actress shared a postcard picture and captioned it, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has started filming for "The Crew." In the film, she will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Besides this, Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

