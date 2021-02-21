Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy! Netizens pour in wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy. According to a report, the actress was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night and delivered the baby on February 21. Soon the fans got all excited and started pouring in good wishes for the parents, the baby and Taimur who has now become a big brother.

Saif and Kareena married in 2012 after a period of courtship after which they welcomed their first child on December 20, 2016. When their son turned 4 years old, the duo decided to relive the journey of becoming parents once again.

The couple announced their pregnancy through a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena"

Kareena during the course of her pregnancy has been quite active not just on Instagram but also on the professional front. Her social media handle is filled with pretty pictures of Bebo in her all-time favouite Kaftans having a delicious meal, pouting, vacationing, hanging out with her besties or indulging in yoga.