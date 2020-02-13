Kareena Kapoor asks Saif Ali Khan how to maintain spark in relationship? His reply leaves her shocked

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Saif Ali Khan how to maintain spark in relationship?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan graced wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want 2 and got candid about relationships. Ever since the photos of the two surfaced the internet from the shoot, fans were waiting for the episode to pop online. During the conversation, Kareena asked Saif about important factors of a modern relationship. She asked what is the one thing that couples should do to keep the spark in their marriage alive. Saif replied ‘role play’.

Saif’s answer left Kareena stumped. She managed to recover and said, “Actually, we have spoken about every possible topic on the show, so it’s fine.” Then Saif clarifies that he was joking and goes on to say, that “different interests” play a major role in keeping the spark alive: “If you have slightly different things to do, if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days, if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”

Saif also clears that one should not take the pressure of keeping the spark alive all the time. “It’s a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, ‘I can’t keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I’ll have a heart attack.’ It’s okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive,” he said.

Their conversation also witnessed cute banter between them as Kareena complained about Saif laziness and how he often promises to take her out on a date but comes home tired and cancels the plan. “Laziness is a villain generally in life, you know. People say ‘Love is a verb’ and it’s something that has to be shown in practice. Even if you don’t feel like it and you go and pick someone up from the airport once in a while, it just makes things nicer,” he said.

Saif also advises couple to strike a balance between personal and professional life. “People have compared marriage to a base camp and if you want to climb mountains, you need a good base camp before you climb. But if you spend all your time climbing mountains, there will be no base camp left,” he said.

