Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's celebrates 'Fortune Nights' with BFFs Malaika, Amrita and sister Karisma Kapoor

Soon-to-be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending her days catching up with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor these days. While Saif and Arjun are in Jaisalmer shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Police, the divas are indulging in dinner dates and gossips. On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her girls night in which she can be seen chilling on a couch with Malaika, Amrita, Mallika Bhat and Karisma with lots of desserts laid out in front of them.

All the members of the girl gang shared the same picture on their Instagram and wrote, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings.. PS: #Fortune you have been kind." She also used tags like, "#FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."

While the caption is still a mystery, it is speculated that Kareena can be moving out of her home which is in Fortune Apartments. It is said that the actress will be shifting to a new place before she welcomes baby number 2.

On Friday, Kareena and her BFFs had gathered at Amrita Arora's house for a get-together and looked gorgeous. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Reunited" with a red heart. However, one of their BFF Karisma Kapoor was missing. Bebo added, "Missing Lolo" who was quick to drop red hearts in the comments. The picture showed Kareena dressed in a blue dress with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt posing for the camera. Check out-

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012, gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media. Recently she also shared an old picture of herself wondering when will she be able to wear her jeans again.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.