Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces 'no social distancing' days in this throwback picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan is missimg her shooting days amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress, who is currently in home with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, keeps sharing snippets from her throwback diaries on her Instagram profile. On Friday, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared a throwback picture with her Laal Singh Chaddha team in Punjab. The upcoming film also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Kareena Kapoor captioned the photo as, “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home…”

The 39-year-old star, who made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee, in a recent interview said that she is still having a golden run by working in projects that she always wanted to be a part of.

"It has been very fulfilling and I am happy that I can now do the work that I've wanted to. I want to, obviously, continue working all my life because it is difficult as people say that actresses have a shelf-life.

"After two decades, getting married and having a child, it is great to see the kind of love and support fans have given me. It is the reason for my longevity. My audiences have always supported me and that is why I'm here even today,” Kareena told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pledged donations to COVID-19 relief funds, including contributions to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) and UNICEF: "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand."

