Kareena Kapoor Khan reminisces family outing in London with throwback pic, says can't wait to be back

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor reminisces family outing in London with throwback pic

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday went down the memory lane as she remembered one of her family trips to London. Reminiscing the time spent there, Kareena treated fans to a sweet throwback picture from a sunny day outing. The picture features Kareena's elder son Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita. The picture also featured Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor. The 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram to share the happy picture.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing while wearing a tanned hat along with Saif and son Taimur who is seen riding on a pram. Karisma Kapoor can be seen sitting near Tim Tim. Shot amid the mesmerising view of nature's beauty, the family seem to be on a picnic on a sunny day.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back." Celebrity followers including fashion designer Tanya Gharvi and more than 2.9 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Take a look at Kareena's pic here:

Karisma also chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Can't wait (and heart emoticons) and a hugging emoticon)." She also re-shared the picture on her Instagram feed and wrote: "Missing family holidays." Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the 'Good Newwz' star.

Earlier on Saturday, the actress treated her fans to a sun-kissed picture of herself. Kareena can be seen wearing a blue and white outfit in the picture.

"The highlights in your hair that catch your eyes...I have been blind ... And no I'm not the lady in red..." she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump.'

(With ANI Inputs)