Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, shares throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan remembers father in law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan isn't just a Bollywood superstar but also a great wife, mother, daughter, and a daughter in law. Time and again we have witnessed the special bond that she shares with her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. Kareena on the 80th birth anniversary of her father-in-law, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi shared a throwback picture of him with Saif Ali Khan. She captioned the picture with red hearts.

In an old interview with a media portal, Kareena had opened up about her last memories with father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi with whom she got to spend the last time. Talking about him, Kareena said that he was a very refined and kind man. Kareena confessed that he was the one she looked up to. She also confessed that she still regrets that she did not spend much time with him.

Earlier, on the radio show What Women Want, Sharmila Tagore had talked about how Kareena stood by the family like a rock when he was unwell. "I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the son of a renowned cricketer Iftikhar Ali Khan and the Begum of Bhopal Sajida Sultan.