Kareena Kapoor Khan recreates a throwback pic of Taimur with newborn son Jeh; calls them her 'pride'

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been very particular when it comes to their younger son Jeh. Not only the couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their newborn, but they have also made sure to be absolutely strict about privacy. Now, the actress on Friday shared a new post, featuring herself and her two sons--Taimur and Jeh. Sending her fans into flashback mode, she recreated a photo that she clicked with elder son Taimur and now with her second son, Jeh. In the collage image, both her sons are seen sitting in her lap as they enjoy some cuddle time, together.

Kareena, who has shied away from revealing Jeh's face, placed a babyface emoticon over the picture. In the caption, the actress added that her kids are her "strength, her pride and her world."

Taking to her Instagram, Kareena posted the photo and wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies..I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan became parents to Taimur in 2016. Their second son, Jeh, was born earlier this year. For the unversed, Saif and Kareena announced the pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21.

While the Bollywood star couple have not officially announced the name of their second son yet, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had recently confirmed that they have named their second son, Jeh. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The actress made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote.

