Kareena Kapoor Khan recovers from COVID 19, says she has to kiss Taimur & Jeh 'like never before'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said that she has recovered from coronavirus. Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories. The actress thanked her well-wishers for their prayers and shared a note of appropriation for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support. Sharing a note of gratitude for her family members, the actress said she has to rush and kiss her babies. Khan shares two children -- Taimur and Jeh -- with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

"I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

"The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best. And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room. away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.

The genome sequencing report of Kapoor Khan for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has also come negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Friday.

After Khan revealed her diagnosis on December 13, her close friend and actor Amrita Arora had announced that she has also tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor had been in quarantine ever since she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in December after attending a gathering.

At the time, it was reported that both Khan and Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence Besides the two actors, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan did not contract it. Bebo's house help had later also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.