Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts on Taimur Ali Khan bringing his girlfriend home and it's rib-tickling

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just 'apni' but everyone's favourite. Every now and then pictures and videos of her go viral on the internet that leave her fans asking for more. Her son Taimur Ali Khan who is just three-year-old is also following the footsteps of her mom for being sassy and grabs eyeballs every second day for his fun with the paparazzi moment. Yet again, the mother-son duo left us in splits when the guest on the actress's radio show What Women Want, Taapsee Pannu asked a fun question.

The two actresses were discussing women’s safety during which Kareena popped various scenarios which the 'Pink' actress had to name safe or unsafe. One of the scenarios was the son bringing his girlfriend home to which Taapse said, "You can tell me that. How would you feel?" Further she said, "When I will get married, when I will have a son, when he will have a girlfriend… I think you are still closer to that time, so you can help me know."

Kareena had a really funny response to the question as she said, "Nahi yaar, I don’t know. But I am that type. I’m a Punjabi mother." Taapsee further quizzed if she would offer his girlfriend parathas, to which Kareena said, "Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it’s very unsafe! I will be like, don’t come here)."

On the professional front, Kareena's last film Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh grossed more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. She will next be seen Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, she has Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and for Karan Johar's Takht in line.

