Kareena Kapoor Khan's quirky wish for Inaaya Kemmu, shares adorable pic of Taimur with birthday girl

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu share an adorable bond. They are cousins in relation, and Inaaya ties rakhi to her brother, Taimur, on every Raksha Bandhan. Kareena and Soha often share their pictures together on social media. Today, Inaaya is celebrating her 5th birthday, and on the occasion, Kareena Kapoor has dropped a hilarious wish for the birthday girl.

On Thursday, Bebo took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable unseen picture of Taimur and Inaaya. In the picture, the cousins can be seen praying with folded hands and eyes closed. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a hilarious wish for her. She wrote, "I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today…Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me…@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots."

As soon as she dropped the picture, Saba Pataudi took to the comment section and wrote, "Lol ...Love the munchkins Mahsha'Allah, Happy 5th Birthday #innijaan." Besides this, fans jammed the comment section, pouring love on the brother-sister duo and wishing Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a sneak peek from Inaaya's birthday party. As she turns five, the birthday girl can be seen in the image gesturing the number five with her fingers. The picture also offers a glimpse of the decorations, as everything appears to be lit up and decorated with balloons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

