Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan pays Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Taimur’s nanny? Actress reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a huge fan base online even though she is not on any social media platform. Not just for her performances on the big screen, her personal life attracts as many eyeballs, especially her son Taimur. The star kid has been paparazzi’s favorite ever since he was born. He often gets clicked with his nanny whose salary had at one point become an issue of national discussion. Recently, it was again rumoured that Kareena pays a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh per month to Taimur’s nanny.

Taimur’s nanny has garnered as much popularity as the little munchkin that she has fan clubs on social media. It was reportedly said that she charges Rs 1.5 lakh per month for taking care of the little nawab of the Pataudi Khaandaan. Recently, at an interview, Kareena reacted to the same and had an apt reply. While talking to Pinkvilla, Kareena faced the million-dollar question once again and was asked to clarify these reports. The actress said, “Really? But like I said, I don't talk shop."

This is not the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the question of son Taimur’s nanny and her salary. Earlier, when she appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show called Pinch, she faced the same questions asked by fans and said, “There is no price for anything as long as your child is happy and safe. There is no price for that.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared in Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. Her performance earned her many compliments and the film has set fire to the box office. Good Newwz has earned Rs 170 crore approx. Next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page